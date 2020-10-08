Your guide to area scary attractions

Scary attractions are a part of the Halloween season many people look forward to attending each year.
Spooky characters and haunted houses get their adrenaline flowing as they don’t know what’s lurking around the next corner.
While some popular venues were not able to open this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are still plenty of scary attractions to visit in the area. Here’s a few of those attractions:
Haunted Hollow
Located at 12501 Old Giles Road in La Vista, Haunted Hollow has been scaring area residents since 1999.
It features seven acres of frights and many attractions, including a three-story haunted house, barn maze, the Nebraska Chainsaw Massacre, the Cabin in the Woods featuring the black hole, the swamp and the freak show.
Experiences include tarot card readings, tattoos, an anti-gravity house, carnival exhibit and the Carriage House Café.
Every Friday in October, Haunted Hollow welcomes Paranormal Research Investigations Studies Midwest for an interactive paranormal show.
The band, Silence in Madness will be playing at Haunted Hollow on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 while Bree DeNaeyer will play on Oct. 24.
Haunted Hollow is open 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday through October, and 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.
General admission is $25 per person which gets visitors admission to all attractions at Haunted Hollow. Parking is free.
Scary Acres Approximately 20 acres are part of Scary Acres, located at 17272 Giles Road in Omaha. It’s set up similar to a movie set, and the frights begin as soon as visitors enter the main gates of the park.
Scary Acres opened in 2002, but its history in Omaha dates back to 1993 with the Train of Terror at Peony Park.
Scary Acres boasts three thrilling attractions: Master’s Castle, the House on the Hill and the Haunted Woods.
Bonfires, concession areas, a merchandise booth and outdoor entertainment surround the three attractions. Line monsters roam the park to make sure their presence is known.
It takes around 1 to 3 ½ hours to go through all of the attractions. Creators renovate the park each year so that visitors’ experiences are new from year to year.
Scary Acres is open from 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, and 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Parking lot gates open at approximately 6:30 p.m. and ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. Attractions open around dusk.
Ticket sales end approximately 30 minutes before the park closes each night. If you are on Scary Acres’ property after closing time, the venue will not close until everyone has been through the attractions.
Cost of the attractions are: Master’s Castle, $12; House on the Hill, $11; Haunted Woods, $10. A super combo, which includes all three attractions, costs $25.
Camp Fear Camp Fear, now in its seventh season, is nestled in Riverwest Park, 23301 West Maple Road, between Waterloo and Elkhorn.
Open on Fridays and Saturdays, Camp Fear features haunted attractions, an escape room, bonfires, outdoor horror films and fright camping.
Nightmare Theater will be showing 26 horror movies. All movies are presented on a giant outdoor movie screen. Visitors can bring their own coolers, lawn chairs and blankets. A concession stand will be available.
Nightmare Theater gates open at 6 p.m. The movies start at dark but never earlier than 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
The Bloodrush Forest of Terror takes over 20 minutes to walk through and is not recommended for small children. It opens 30 minutes after dusk and closes at midnight. The cost is $30 per ticket.
If you’re looking for even more frights, you can camp overnight at Camp Fear. There may be creepy things walking around in the campground that may want to scare you.
To see a schedule of horror films or make reservations for fright overnight, visit www.campfearomaha.com.
