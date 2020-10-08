Your guide to area scary attractions

General admission is $25 per person which gets visitors admission to all attractions at Haunted Hollow. Parking is free.

Scary Acres Approximately 20 acres are part of Scary Acres, located at 17272 Giles Road in Omaha. It’s set up similar to a movie set, and the frights begin as soon as visitors enter the main gates of the park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scary Acres opened in 2002, but its history in Omaha dates back to 1993 with the Train of Terror at Peony Park.

Scary Acres boasts three thrilling attractions: Master’s Castle, the House on the Hill and the Haunted Woods.

Bonfires, concession areas, a merchandise booth and outdoor entertainment surround the three attractions. Line monsters roam the park to make sure their presence is known.

It takes around 1 to 3 ½ hours to go through all of the attractions. Creators renovate the park each year so that visitors’ experiences are new from year to year.

Scary Acres is open from 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, and 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Parking lot gates open at approximately 6:30 p.m. and ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. Attractions open around dusk.