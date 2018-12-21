Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to children, 11 years old and younger, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 30. Up to six children will be admitted free as a gift from the zoo with each paid adult.
This is the second year Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has offered this holiday gift. The zoo’s holiday gift was extended by three days this year.
The zoo has seven acres of indoor exhibits to enjoy during the winter months. In the Lied Jungle, visitors are transported to the hot and humid climate of a rainforest while viewing species such as Malayan tapirs, monkeys and macaws. The Desert Dome, the largest indoor desert in the world, offers 42,000 square feet of desert native plant and animal species. The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium allows visitors to come nose-to-nose with sea turtles and sharks in its 70-foot shark tunnel.
The recently renovated Lozier Giant Screen Theater is free for members or $6 per person for non-members. Films currently playing are:
- Meerkats – 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 pm.
- Backyard Wilderness 3D – 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D – 12:30 p.m.
The Durham TreeTops Restaurant offers hot and cold food options, as well as indoor seating.
Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit buildings close at 5 p.m. The zoo is closed on Christmas Day.