Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offering free admission for kids during holiday break

For the final day of the 12 Days of Giving, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is giving the community the gift of free admission to children under the age of 12 beginning Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. Up to six children can be admitted free to the zoo with each paid adult.

This is the sixth year Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has offered this holiday gift to the community. The free admission for children under the age of 12 is the culmination to the 12 Days of Giving that every visitor can enjoy. For the past 12 days, prizes were randomly awarded to visitors in person and on social media ranging from ornaments and stuffed animals to same-day animal experiences.

New this year during the 12 Days of Giving were the additional opportunities to win “New Year, New Stuff to Zoo” prizes. Visitors to the zoo on any one of the 12 Days of Giving were able to sign-up at four prize boxes scattered around the zoo for a chance to win a 2023 Wildlife Safari Park membership with a special Dino Pack to Jurassic Adventure, a “Party Animal” Birthday package, an Animal Meet and Greet experience, or an Invitation to Elephants Eugenia’s and Sonny’s First Birthday Party. Winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 2.

"The cold and snow may have interrupted some of the activities on zoo grounds, but the holiday spirit was definitely strong due to the 12 Days of Giving,” Luis Padilla, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said in a press release. “We hope the weather cooperates as we offer this final gift to the children in our community. Gather those special to you and spend some time enjoying the wonder of the season and the wonders of the animal world at our world-class zoo.”

The zoo has seven acres of indoor exhibits to enjoy during the winter months. The Desert Dome, the largest indoor desert in the world, offers 42,000 square feet of desert native plant and animal species. The Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium allows visitors to come nose-to-nose with sea turtles and sharks in its 70-foot shark tunnel.

The Durham TreeTops Restaurant offers hot and cold food options, as well as indoor seating. The Lozier Giant Screen Theater is free for members or $7 per person for non-members. Films currently playing are:

• Antarctica 2D – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Wings Over Water – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit buildings close at 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle is currently closed for roof repairs and the entire zoo is closed on Christmas Day. Check the zoo’s website at OmahaZoo.com and social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest details and the most current schedule.