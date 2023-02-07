USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has selected Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as a contender for “Best Zoo” and Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park for “Best Safari Park” in America. Asian Highlands at the Zoo have also been nominated as “Best Zoo Exhibit” in the country.

Supporters are being asked to cast their votes online to determine the winners.

The public has until Monday, March 6, to vote online. Each person can vote once per day, per device, and per category every day of the contest. The top 10 zoos, zoo exhibits and safari wildlife parks with the most votes will be announced on the 10Best’s website at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17. The winners will also be announced in USA TODAY newspaper.

To vote for “Best Zoo,” select Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo/omahas-henry-doorly-zoo-and-aquarium-omaha-nebraska.

To vote for “Best Zoo Exhibit,” select Asian Highlands at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit/asian-highlands-at-omahas-henry-doorly-zoo-omaha-nebraska.

To vote for “Best Safari Park,” select Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park/lee-g-simmons-wildlife-safari-park-ashland-nebraska.