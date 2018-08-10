An entertainer, who had a sold-out show at Fremont Opera House in 2016, is returning there this month.
Lincoln artist Bill Chrastil will perform Aug. 24. His high-energy show pays tribute to music legends from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The public is invited to the performance, which starts at 7 p.m. in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont or at the website: www.fremontoperahouse.org.
Chrastil performs songs by nostalgic entertainers such as Johnny Cash, Tom Jones, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Buddy Holly and Neil Diamond.
“He tells some stories and really gets the crowd engaged in what he’s doing and what he’s singing about,” said Chris Bristol, opera house manager.
Chrastil devotes a portion of his show to Elvis. Chrastil dresses the part and sings and dances.
“People just really love him,” Bristol said. “He’s a lot of fun. He came in September of 2016 and we had a sold-out house.”
Chrastil has received numerous awards in Branson, Mo. He has been inducted into the Nebraska and South Dakota County Music Halls of Fame.
He received 2018 Valley Star Awards for “Male Vocalist” and “Entertainer of the Year” in Rio Grande Valley, Texas.
Chrastil plays various instruments including the guitar, piano, bass guitar, drums and harmonica.
Bristol encourages area residents to attend the show.
“It’s another opportunity to get out and see some really top-notch entertainment and to be able to do it without having to drive outside of Fremont or the area,” Bristol said. “He spends a lot of time touring other parts of the country so for people to see him in their own backyard is a neat opportunity.”
In addition, the Chrastil show is the kickoff to the opera house’s 2018-19 season which includes a lineup of seven shows.
Those shows are:
• 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Matt Cox – This singer-songwriter and recording artist is a six-time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award winner for Best Country/Americana and Best Blues.
• 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Mike & Amy Spies. These Fremont musicians will perform A.M. Radio Hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
• 11 a.m. Dec. 1. “Our Little Christmas Festival.” This third annual event will feature local musicians and ensembles from the schools and community.
• 7 p.m. Feb. 14-16. Meyer’s Mystery Theatre. The cast of a famous 1950s TV show is having a reunion in hopes of gaining a new contract. In the midst of the chaos, murder ensues. The audience gets to help solve the mystery.
• 7 p.m. March 23. Comedy Night with Jim Kuddes. The Fremont comedian will emcee a night of laughs featuring comedians from Nebraska. The evening promises to be a night of fun and (mostly) clean comedy.
• 7 p.m. April 27. Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz. Johnny Adams and Ron Cooley have worked together for many years. The longtime friends perform vintage jazz.
Individual and couples season tickets are available for $75 and $150, respectively. The purchaser receives a pass to each of the upcoming 2018-19 shows. The Chrastil show is included in the season package. Season tickets are being mailed out this week.
This month’s show also will be a celebration of sorts.
“We’re going to treat it like a celebration, because the north wall has been repaired and completed and that process is done,” Bristol said.
In April, an exterior a layer of bricks on the opera house’s north wall gave way and fell into the adjacent parking lot.
Bristol indicated in a Tribune article, however, that structural engineer Vance Behrens of Structural Design Group was impressed with the building’s integrity.
“The wall itself is actually 18 inches thick, which is five bricks wide, so we are confident that those other four layers are sound,” Bristol said.
Fauss Construction completed brickwork in July and the parking lot has been reopened.
The five-story building, formerly known as Love Larson Opera House, had its grand opening in 1888. It was the first building in Fremont to be named to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1975.