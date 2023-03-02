Metal containers previously taken to school by kids are now considered collector’s items and are coveted pieces found in antique stores.

These colorful boxes containing kids’ lunches often featured popular comic book or TV characters.

Like many others who have spotted these lunchboxes at garage sales and vintage shops, Mark Kelehan stumbled across a 1980 Pac Man lunchbox for sale at a flea market in Omaha in 1993.

The sight of it triggered a sense of nostalgia about his childhood, and that Pac Man lunchbox kicked off a 30-year journey for Kelehan of exploring and researching the rich history of lunchboxes.

The Durham Museum in Omaha is partnering with Kelehan to present a never-before-seen exhibit, “The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture.” It will be on display from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The exhibit, which features over 500 lunchboxes as well as one-of-a-kind original paintings, provides an overview of the history of lunchboxes, insight into the production process and an educational introduction into the world of collecting.

‘“The Lunchbox” demonstrates how lunchboxes are time capsules of American pop culture from the 1950s through the 1980s,” a media release about the exhibit said. “Across America and beyond, schoolchildren celebrated heroes of the big and small screen, radio, sports and more on metal lunchboxes. Before computers made digital art a reality, lunchbox art came to life with the assistance of professional illustrators, whose brilliant work was transferred onto tens of millions of lunchboxes year after year. From practical beginnings, a culture of collecting was born that allowed individuals to recapture some nostalgia, history and art.”

All eras, ranging from the early 1900s through the golden era between the 1950s to the 1980s, as well as more recent examples, are represented in the exhibit of over 500 lunchboxes. That includes Hopalong Cassidy, Mickey Mouse, Superman, Star Wars, Pele and The Beatles.

“The Lunchbox” features a unique timeline that uses the lunchbox and supporting artifacts as a vehicle to experience historic moments such as the invention of the sandwich, the Industrial Revolution, the rise of television, and the success of the Apollo 11 space mission and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.

All included in the exhibit are rare preserved production art paintings used for the final product, plus original proofs and metal production sheets, all of which provide a glimpse into how the lunchboxes were made and a large dose of nostalgia.

Guests wishing to take a trip down memory lane with “The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture” can visit The Durham Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. There will be special hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 2 and March 22.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over and military/veterans, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Here are a few other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Boat show

The Victory Marine Boat Show will take place Friday through Sunday at Christensen Field in Fremont. Hours of the show are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The boat show will feature a large selection of boats, water gear and accessories. Admission and parking are free.

Salt & Pepper BBQ will be serving food at the event.

Adult bingo night

The Cedar Bluffs PTO will be sponsoring an adult bingo night at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. This is a 21-and-over event.

Admission is $10 at the door (cash only). Bingo cards will be one for $1 or six for $5.

Sixteen games will be played. There will be drawings and a grand prize.

Snacks and water will be served. Attendees also are welcome to bring a beverage of their choice.

Chili cook off

Five-O-Five Brewing Co. at 349 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont will be hosting its inaugural chili cook off event from 4-7 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees who provide a freewill donation can try the chili and vote for their favorite.

The winner of the chili cook off will get to choose a local non-profit organization to donate all freewill donations collected.