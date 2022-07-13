Parade winners announced for John C. Fremont Days

Winners of this year’s John C. Fremont Days parade have been announced.

First National Bank – Fremont was named Best Business Entry. Full Life Church won Best Religious Entry. Best Historical Entry went to Nebraska Antique Power Branch No. 25.

The Fremont High School Tiger Marching Band was named the parade’s Best Marching Band.

Lincoln Premium Poultry was awarded Best Overall Entry.

This year’s parade judges were Karna Dam of RTG Medical, Tad Dinkins of Butler Ag Equipment and Shane Wimer, Fremont Police Department captain.

The John C. Fremont Board of Directors thanks all the parade entries and looks forward to seeing them back in 2023.