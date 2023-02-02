It was nearly standing room only Tuesday night, Jan. 31, during the Fremont City Council meeting public comment period, as dozens of residents were on hand to express their opinions about the recent sex education book controversy at Keene Memorial Library.

Over almost an hour, speaker after speaker approached the lectern and expressed their opinions on the issue of the presence of “Sex is a Funny Word” in the city library. The book was first complained about by local grandmother Sandra Murray, and her daughter, Brianna Kindler, during the Dec. 27 council meeting public comment period. Both women asked that the book be removed from the library.

Since that initial complaint, “Sex is a Funny Word” and six other sexual education books in the children’s section at Keene Memorial Library were relocated to the adult section of the library. That move was on Dec. 28, following a meeting between Library Director Laura England-Biggs, Mayor Joey Spellerberg and other city and library officials.

Sandra Murray later filed an official request for reconsideration complaint with the library to have “Sex is a Funny Word” removed from the library. That request was denied in a Jan. 16 decision from England-Biggs. Sandra Murray has appealed the retaining of the book to the library’s five-member, volunteer advisory board.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, speakers both in favor of banning the book from the library as well as residents who want the book to be kept and available for readers and families gave their two cents on the issue to those in attendance, the city council and city staff.

Some commenters described how the book accurately educates children about sex education and their genitals, giving them the tools to recognize and report possible sexual abuse. Others believed the graphic nature of the book was inappropriate and it was the equivalent to “pornography” and would allegedly lead to “grooming” of children by predators.

Sandra Murray addressed the council in the first minutes of the meeting, reiterating her call for the total removal of the book from the library. She also said she is not “banning” books, as she feels people who want that content can buy it online or at a bookstore. Her husband, Bert Murray, also spoke later in the meeting.

“I’ve requested that one book in particular be removed completely. That request has been formally denied. I’ve appealed that decision, so now it goes to the library board. I fully expect the library board will again deny my request, at which point the issue will come before the city council, which has the final say, which is why I am bringing it to you today,” Sandra Murray said. “At the core of this issue is the protection of children. I am not intending to single anyone out, or attack anyone. My fight is solely for the defense of our children.”

Sandra Murray then revisited her claims the book contains explicit imagery not suitable for children and was “grooming” them.

“I believe this book is part of a broader trend to sexualize our children. This book is grooming children,” she added. “This book has no place in our library.”

Others defended the book, including a Fremont resident named Emily Nelson, who described herself as the daughter of a single mother and middle school teacher.

“I grew up with a broken household, my parents divorced, and I was very introverted. When I was going through the (puberty) changes, there was no way in heaven or earth I was going to talk to my mother about it. My sex talk was her sliding library books under my door. Yes, they had graphic pictures, but it was what I needed,” Nelson said. “The job of a parent is to prepare our children to live in a world where we are not there to protect them. As much as I hated it, (my mom) made sure I knew every word, every name (of sex issues) she knew at the time because she didn’t want me to go out into the world and agree to something I did not understand.”

Nelson then flipped through a copy of “Sex is a Funny Word,” explaining how the tome educates children to inappropriate “secret touching,” an illegal activity they should report to adults, as well as how it had important descriptions of genitalia and sexual organs that are real.

“As a middle school teacher, as well, this is what children need,” Nelson added. “As a child of a single parent, this is something that should be made accessible to the people who need it. And that is what the public library is for.”

A younger resident of the city, Brock Babcock, also defended the use of the book in the library. He said one of his parents was a biology teacher which allowed him to learn about sexual education and development from a professional. However, he said not all families are as lucky as he was and the book helps those families navigate important conversations.

“I grew up very young learning about this stuff. Reading through ‘Sex is a Funny Word’ myself, and looking at this book, this is a tool for families. It is a great teaching tool for (families). It is intended to be a teaching aid,” Babcock said. “It needs to be used in tandem with parents as the book is intended. It being removed from the library is a terrible decision because it eliminates that tool.”

Richard Register, who said he is the former president of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, spoke in support of the library, and also said processes and procedures in place regarding books available in the library need to be followed.

“The library is the foundation of knowledge and continuing education for us as adults. Contrary to an earlier speaker (comment), not everybody has the resources to buy books. We heard from the grandparent of a 6-year-old child who said, ‘I want the resources for that child’s father to have those difficult conversations,” Register explained. “But, we are jumping the gun. Procedurally, where are we? Should we be listening to an hour of talking about this particular book when we have a proper procedure, when we have a trained, educated and very well-thought of library director who is following the procedure. Yeah, it may get to you, but how many times do we need to talk about this? Let’s go through the proper procedure, let’s support our library and give the parents the tools they need.”

Gloria Yerger, wife of former Ward 4 City Council Member Brad Yerger, spoke out against the use of the book “Sex is a Funny Word,” stating her opinion that the imagery in the book is “disgusting” and “borderline child pornography.”

Gloria Yerger also said since the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board was now tasked with reading, reviewing and rendering a decision on Sandra Murray’s appeal, the issue could come before the city council — an entity she alleged has power to overturn a library board decision.

“It has been reported the library board has final say on the matter of this book and if it remains available in the library. Regardless of (library) policies, the city municipal code trumps such interpretations. The city’s municipal code states that all actions of the library board shall be subject to the review and control of the city council,” Gloria Yerger said. “That puts the council in the proverbial hot seat. I admonish each of you to read this book yourself in preparation for the public reaction to a library board decision and recommendation to retain this book. Keeping this book in our library will be a stain on our community. For me, it would serve to indicate those managing our library lack the discernment necessary to assess sexually explicit book content which enables the stealing of our children’s innocence.”

One speaker, Ray Meister, decried the use of the word “Nazi” by former City Council Member Susan Jacobus during the Dec. 27 council meeting. Jacobus alleged Sandra Murray was akin to Nazis in her efforts to have the book removed.

“I am here because someone who has very little knowledge of history referred to Sandra Murray as being a Nazi. A simple personal apology after the fact was insufficient. The word was intended and it was heard by multitudes of people. And that word follows (Murray) for the rest of her life,” Meister said. “Don’t even think about calling me a Nazi, folks, or a book burner or a witch hunter, or a homophone, or a racist ignorant rabble-rouser. I am none of those.”

Meister then said he had a vast background as a public schools educator with degrees in English and library sciences. He referred those in attendance to read ages 60-67 of “Sex is a Funny Word,” and make a decision on if the content is appropriate for children.

“You would be somewhat stunned, the policeman here might consider arresting me, and a considerable amount of adults may learn something about body parts they didn’t know they have. Books in our library do not use cartoon children to innocently provoke us to believe what we really don’t believe,” Meister said of the pages he cited. “Does this library really merit the financial support of families and citizens and other benefactors of this city? Who is ultimately account for the Keene library budget?”

Some expressed their admiration for Library Director Laura England-Biggs while also giving praise to Sandra Murray for her awareness of the book’s placement in the children’s section.

Barb Christensen also criticized what she said was too graphic language in Fremont Tribune articles about the book.

“I am a library donor. This community is lucky to have this library. It is more than just books, it has a vast, vast array of community services to all groups, all social groups. Our library director and her staff are very talented and I think we should take care of them. I applaud Sandra for being aware and concerned about the book and its easy accessibility to children,” Christensen said. “I am a little sad of the newspaper coverage of this situation. It seems to me, recent articles put much more graphic language than necessary. I think every day, we make decisions. It starts early with parents, and parental (involvement). I think the library can put books on the shelf, and it is up to us as parents as to what books we take off the shelves.”