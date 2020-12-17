Photos and videos of great Christmas lights in the Fremont area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers can tune their radios to 107.7 FM and see the lights come to life.

Ash & Birch Drives, Arlington

If you take the short drive down U.S. Highway 275, you’ll find dozens of amazing light displays at West Shores, a lake subdivision located at 250th and Dodge streets near Waterloo.

The Bortol Family Christmas Display at 25011 Capitol Circle is among the displays you can view at West Shores.

It features a large lawn full of colorful Christmas lights, numerous wooden cutouts, including the cast of characters from Whoville, and an inflatable TV showing scenes from the iconic Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story.”

The Bortol family is celebrating their 38th year of decorating, according to their Bortol Family Christmas Display Facebook page. This year’s expansive display was set up by their family and one friend.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the computerized music light show broadcast to their car’s radio on 95.5 FM. You are able to take pictures and walk around the display through the circular driveway, but the family asks you to please not walk into the display due to numerous cords you can’t see in the dark.