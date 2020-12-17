Photos and videos of great Christmas lights in the Fremont area

Elaborate holiday light displays aren’t only found in large cities.
Small towns also can pack a large punch when it comes to beautiful light displays.
For part two of the Fremont Tribune’s holiday light series, we want to share where to find some of the great holiday displays in the surrounding area.
In Scribner, you’ll find the Hull Holiday Light Show at 502 Ninth St.
Becky and Cory Hull and their six children put on a light show to music. The light show is up and running from 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Christmas night.
Hull Holiday Light Show, Scribner
The family lost its arches in the recent ice storm, but Becky Hull said their show must go on and they “will be back next year better than ever.” Their display even has its own Facebook page at Hull Holiday Light Show.
You can find another high-energy light show synced to music at Ash and Birch drives in Arlington.
Featured previously in the Tribune, Travis and Becky Kraemer’s display features over 5,000 LED lights that are programmed to flash and dance along to a selection of Christmas songs. The Kraemers have done their elaborate display for the past 10 years.
Support Local Journalism
Drivers can tune their radios to 107.7 FM and see the lights come to life.
Ash & Birch Drives, Arlington
If you take the short drive down U.S. Highway 275, you’ll find dozens of amazing light displays at West Shores, a lake subdivision located at 250th and Dodge streets near Waterloo.
The Bortol Family Christmas Display at 25011 Capitol Circle is among the displays you can view at West Shores.
It features a large lawn full of colorful Christmas lights, numerous wooden cutouts, including the cast of characters from Whoville, and an inflatable TV showing scenes from the iconic Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story.”
The Bortol family is celebrating their 38th year of decorating, according to their Bortol Family Christmas Display Facebook page. This year’s expansive display was set up by their family and one friend.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the computerized music light show broadcast to their car’s radio on 95.5 FM. You are able to take pictures and walk around the display through the circular driveway, but the family asks you to please not walk into the display due to numerous cords you can’t see in the dark.
When you’re on your way to or from West Shores, be sure to stop by Valley Shores subdivision, located on the north side of Valley. There you’ll find several houses illuminated for the holidays.
The same is true for several of the area’s smaller towns such as Cedar Bluffs, Hooper, North Bend and Wahoo, so grab some of your favorite snacks and enjoy driving around looking at all of the beautiful lights.
2nd & Locusts Streets, Wahoo
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!