Planetarium shows set for July 31 at Midland University

The Midland University Lueninghoener Planetarium will be hosting a pair of shows on Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Shows will be under the direction of Dr. Ken Murphy, Professor of Physics/Planetarium at Southwest Minnesota State University, and Midland alumnus Jack Dunn ‘69, who led the Mueller Planetarium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 42 years.

The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies.

A laser show set to the music of Tom Petty will highlight the evening performance.

“It’s a show I just finished creating and will be showing to planetariums in several states,” Dunn said in a press release. “This will be the premiere of the show.”

Dunn got his start in the planetarium profession under the guidance of Dr. Gilbert Lueninghoener, a former professor at Midland.