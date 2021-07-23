 Skip to main content
Planetarium shows set for July 31 at Midland University
Midland University Lueninghoener Planetarium

Midland University Lueninghoener Planetarium

 Courtesy

The Midland University Lueninghoener Planetarium will be hosting a pair of shows on Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Shows will be under the direction of Dr. Ken Murphy, Professor of Physics/Planetarium at Southwest Minnesota State University, and Midland alumnus Jack Dunn ‘69, who led the Mueller Planetarium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 42 years.

The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies.

A laser show set to the music of Tom Petty will highlight the evening performance.

“It’s a show I just finished creating and will be showing to planetariums in several states,” Dunn said in a press release. “This will be the premiere of the show.”

Dunn got his start in the planetarium profession under the guidance of Dr. Gilbert Lueninghoener, a former professor at Midland.

“His principles of presentation and enthusiasm for science guided me through my career,” Dunn said. “Even in retirement, I continue to be involved with the planetarium and laser display communities.

“This is a way for me to give back to Midland and honor the institution that helped guide me. I hope the work I have contributed to the planetarium will continue to inspire students now, and in the future.”

Each show lasts about 45 minutes and both shows are open to the public.

