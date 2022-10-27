Prepare for several days of Halloween fun

The next few days present plenty of opportunities for Halloween fun.

From trunk or treats and costume parties to fall festivals and pumpkin displays, there’s something for everyone wanting to enjoy the spooky holiday.

The small town of Malmo in Saunders County becomes a popular destination each year before Halloween.

Simply known as Malmo Pumpkins, the display features numerous illuminated, intricately-carved pumpkins. It’s a surprise each year for visitors what characters they may find carved in the pumpkins.

Last year’s display featured characters from “Star Wars,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Toy Story” and more.

The pumpkins will be lit at dark on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. They will stay illuminated until 10:30 each night.

Malmo Pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue.

Here’s a roundup of several other Halloween-themed events taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area:

Halloween Canned Food Drive

Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat, sponsored by the Fremont High School Thespians, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Fremont High School.

Everyone is encouraged to drive through the FHA south parking lot to drop off canned goods or park and take their kids through the spooky house.

The Fremont Thespians hope to beat their goal of 1,000 cans at this year’s event.

Halloween Costume Party

The Arlington Vet’s Club will be hosting a Halloween Costume Party from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday. There will be live music by Lincoln’s Party Foul.

Judging of costumes will be at 10 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes.

There will be a cash only bar.

Trick-or-Treat Day

Omaha Children’s Museum will host Trick-or-Treat Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Treat tables will be spread out around the museum, and the special exhibits, “Cobweb Castle” and “Moon to Mars,” will be open, as well as all permanent exhibits. Costumes are encouraged.

Trick-or-Treat Days are included with regular admission, while supplies last.

Hallo-weekend

The Durham Museum in Omaha will host Hallo-weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

All weekend long, children 12 and under get in free and costumes are encouraged.

Guests are invited to enjoy the Haunted Train, Cobweb Caboose, the Creepy Curator station and Halloween games on The Platform. Be on the lookout for dancing zombies in the afternoon courtesy of UNO’s The Moving Company.

Registration is not required.

Hy-Vee Trick or Treat

Kids are invited to wear their costume and go trick or treating throughout Hy-Vee in Fremont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There also will be activities for kids.

Trunk or Treat

Izaak Walton’s Trunk or Treat is planned for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating. Kids are encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a big bag for candy.

Mall-O-Ween

Fremont Mall will be hosting Mall-O-Ween from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Kids can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers.

Fall Festival

A Fall Festival will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

Everyone is invited to join in on the fall fun with carnival games, a fall photo area, free pumpkin painting, trick or treating through the whole park, and a variety of characters taking pictures, including the Sanderson Sisters.

Food trucks will be available for a limited time. The festival will go until 6 p.m., and following will be a showing of “Hocus Pocus” as an outdoor movie. Bringing blankets or folding chairs is encouraged. Admission is free.

FCCLA Trunk or Treat

The 2nd Annual FCCLA Trunk or Treat is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont High School tennis courts.

The FHS FCCLA chapter and Multicultural Club are sponsoring this free event for families. It will feature costumes, candy, face painting, games and food.

Keene Memorial Library will be presenting a Halloween Storytime. Three Rivers Public Health Department will have a booth about the safe kids campaign and child passenger safety while the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition will have a booth for information on healthy families.

Jeep Trunk or Treat

All models of Jeeps are invited to participate in the Jeep Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in front of Hobby Lobby, 2660 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

Jeep owners can bring their Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids.

All kids are welcome to trick or treat.

Halloween Costume Party

The Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom at 649 N. Main St. will be the site of a Halloween Costume Party from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

There will be live music by Taxi Driver. Admission is $5.

Ghoulish Garden Adventure

Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha will host Ghoulish Garden Adventure from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Guests are invited to explore a variety of educational and fun activity stations throughout the garden. Activities will include: Haunted Halloween Village, spooktacular photo booth, live birds with Raptor Recovery, fall obstacle course, creepy crawlies with “The Bug Guy,” lunar logistics mobile planetarium, model railroad garden ghost town, wicked plants, enchanted tales, going batty, trick or treat stations, and Halloween games.

The Imperial 80th Squad of the 501st Legion will be at the garden to greet guests. Activities will be indoors and outdoors. Costumes are optional.

Activities are included with paid garden admission of $15 for adults and $9 for children 3-12.

Trunk or Treat

Lifegate Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Sunday in its parking lot at 2407 N. Colorado Ave. in Fremont.

This is a free event for families to come by and see decorated vehicle trunks and to receive treats.

Fall Festival

Fremont Alliance Church’s annual Fall Festival will take place from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

The Fall Festival will feature free food and fun for the whole family.

There will be games, food, candy, bounce houses, a free raffle to win a kid’s bike, KONA Ice, and more. Matt Adams, a master illusionist, will be a special guest.

Halloween Bash

Fremont’s campus of StoneBridge Christian Church will be hosting a Halloween Bash from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at 1041 N. Nye Ave.

The entire family is invited to stop by on Halloween for candy, prizes, games, and fun.

Halloween Shenanigans

Downtown Scribner will be hosting Halloween Shenanigans from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

The free family event will feature candy, games, hot dogs, costume contest, and selfie stations.