Public invited to see outdoor light show
Public invited to see outdoor light show

  Updated
UNMC light show

The William Zahner Art Wall will bring to life the nation's colors in patterns and displays. The display, which will be on view through July 5, wraps the southwestern corner of the building on the northeast corner of 42nd and Leavenworth streets on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha. 

The University of Nebraska Medical Center invites the public to see an outdoor light show outside the Dr. Edwin G. & Dorothy Balbach Davis Global Center.

From now through July 5, the Davis Global Center façade will have a display of light and graphics to celebrate the nation's birthday. The display is embedded in the William Zahner Art Wall, which wraps the southwestern corner of the building on the northeast corner of 42nd and Leavenworth streets.

The light show, which will last for seven minutes, will continuously cycle throughout the night, with the nation's colors in patterns and displays.

