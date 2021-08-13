Registrations sought for Cedar Bluffs car show

The Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter will be hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.
All cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors are welcome.
Early registration is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. All proceeds will go to the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter.
For more information, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats. A registration form can be accessed at https://forms.gle/QfuTJcLcjxnKTDnW6.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
