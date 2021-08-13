 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registrations sought for Cedar Bluffs car show
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Registrations sought for Cedar Bluffs car show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Bluffs

The Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter will be hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors are welcome.

Early registration is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. All proceeds will go to the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter.

For more information, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats. A registration form can be accessed at https://forms.gle/QfuTJcLcjxnKTDnW6.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Charles once sent Barbra Streisand flowers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News