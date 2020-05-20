Reverse Parade Circus to provide entertainment, collect essential items

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A unique event will be taking place Friday at Fremont Bergan High School’s parking lot.

That’s where DPA Auctions will be throwing a Reverse Parade Circus from 3-5 p.m.

The event, put on in conjunction with Pinnacle Bank, Hy-Vee, United Way and the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce will be a social distance drive for essential items – similar to a food drive.

Here’s how it works.

Cars with families will enter the parade from one side of the parking lot, drive the big “U” shaped path and be entertained along the way. During the parade, everyone should remain in their vehicles to view the street entertainment which will include a band, fire throwing, stilt walkers, a juggler, golden human statues, Shriners, a clown, horses and a magician.

Everything will be free to the public.

At the end of the parade, people will have the opportunity to donate items. Needed items include: new puzzles, new word search books, new adult coloring books, colors, shampoo and conditioner, body wash/bars of soap, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towels, light bulbs, diapers in larger sizes (4, 5, 6 and 7), wipes and formula.