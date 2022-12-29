Ring in the new year early at several fun events for families

It’s almost time to ring in a new year.

While adults will be having champagne toasts when the clock strikes midnight, there are plenty of earlier celebration options for families with young children.

Family-friendly events include balloon drops, bubbles, crafts, fireworks and more.

Following is a roundup of family-friendly event options on New Year’s Eve.

Kids New Year’s Eve Swim Party

Fremont Family YMCA’s Dillon Family Aquatics Center will be hosting a Kids New Year’s Eve Swim Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The party is open to kids ages 5-13.

Activities will include a ball drop at noon, open swim, pool games, hats and noise makers.

The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members. A lunch of a hot dog, chips and a beverage is included in the price.

For kids under age 8 there must be an adult in the water with the swimmer. Life jackets are available for the swimmer, but the adult must still be in the water within arm’s length of the swimmer. For kids ages 8-12, swimmers must be able to pass a water safety test to the satisfaction of the lifeguard (to swim without an adult in the water with them, but must still have an adult in the facility.

Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party

The Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting a Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Families are invited to ring in the new year with The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth, themed crafts, a bubble sensory station, a disco dance, bubble wrap painting, a countdown and a photo booth.

Bubble drops also will happen every hour, on the hour, with the last one happening at 6:45 p.m.

The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth showtimes are 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

All activities are included with admission, while supplies last. All activities will end 30 minutes before close.

Make Believe Midnight

Lincoln Children’s Museum is inviting families to pick between two times to celebrate Make Believe Midnight. Festivities are planned for 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 1420 P St. in Lincoln.

The event will include a dance party, bubble wrap stomp, and a countdown with a bubble drop and pop. There also will be free party favors and make-and-take activities for kids to enjoy, plus a unique photo booth experience with I See U Mirror.

This is a special ticketed event. Tickets are required for both adults and kids and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Kids 18 months and under will be admitted free (will not receive a favor bag). Tickets may be purchased online at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/make-believe-midnight/.

Noon Year’s Eve

Desert Dome Plaza will be the site of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests of all ages can have a wild time with entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, music and an early countdown to 2023 complete with a mini beach ball drop at noon outside on the Desert Dome Plaza.

Event activities are free to zoo members or with regular paid zoo admission.

Fireworks Spectacular

Bid farewell to 2022 and ring in 2023 at the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular at 7 p.m. in downtown Omaha. The event is part of the Holiday Lights Festival.

The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center Omaha. No public parking will be allowed in Parking Lot D.

Free parking to view the fireworks will be available in CHI Health Center Omaha Lots A, B and C, and the Gallup parking lots.

Produced by J&M Displays, each shell is choreographed to open on cue to a musical score developed specifically for this event. Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 in the warmth and safety of their vehicle to listen to a special soundtrack of music chosen to accompany the bursts of color. Admission is free.