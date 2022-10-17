Salem Lutheran at Fontanelle plans its first Fall Festival

Salem Lutheran, Fontanelle, (15 miles west of Blair on Highway 91) will host its first Fall Festival from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

There will be 10:30 a.m. worship with a potluck meal following that is open to all visitors. Piano and organ Autumnfest music will be provided by by Nancy Schroeder at 1 p.m.

Visitors are free to come and go while they discover the cathedral sanctuary at Fontanelle.

Other events will include food and craft vendors, quilt raffle, pumpkin painting, Fontanelle Orchard and trick or trunk for children at 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Salem Lutheran at 402-721-6639.