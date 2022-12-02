 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Fremont Izaak Walton Park

Local News

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Fremont Izaak Walton Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The park is located at 2560 W. Military Ave. in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. Pictures are free with a donation of food for the food bank.

Santa will be giving out goodie bags while they last.

