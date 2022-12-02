Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Fremont Izaak Walton Park

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Fremont Izaak Walton Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The park is located at 2560 W. Military Ave. in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. Pictures are free with a donation of food for the food bank.
Santa will be giving out goodie bags while they last.
