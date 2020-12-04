Santa Drive Thru set for Thursday

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens will be hosting a Santa Drive Thru from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at 749 E. 29th St., in Fremont.
The free family event will feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, Christmas lights and goodie bags for the first 300 passengers. One goodie bag will contain a $50 Visa gift card provided by Heritage OnCare Home Health.
Kids also are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa.
