Today
Cuming County Fair, 8 a.m., West Point. Events will include the beef show, shooting sports match – BB and air rifle, sand volleyball tournament, ice cream social, baseball tournament, mutton busting, bull riding, music by Dylan Bloom Band, concert featuring Lonestar, teen dance, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle, face painting, and ATV/UTV pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. In addition to a car show, the event will include a farmers market, hub cap ID, lug nut contest, hood ornament contest, bounce houses, dessert shop, face painting, balloon animals, barnyard pedal pull competition, and an ice cream cruise to A&W.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont City Council, Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment Study Session, 10 a.m., Council Chamber, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Craig Community Day, 11 a.m., Craig. Activities will include pie and ice cream, Johnson Reptiles, horse shoes, splash pad open, Oakland-Craig drill team, face painting, kiddie parade, bingo, balloon lady, kids games, watermelon, cake walk, basket drawing, old timers baseball, Quilts of Valor presentation, table drawing, and a DJ.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Back to School Ice Cream Social, 3-5 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Ice cream sundaes will be available for a freewill donation ($1 minimum donation). The event is being hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Post 20. The game Plinko will be played. Prizes will be school supplies. Proceeds will help veterans.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the horse show, open class feeder calf show, jackpot feeder calf show, PeeWee showmanship, worship service, Wildlife Encounters, horseshoe tournament, carnival, car and combine demo derby, dance featuring music by Adam Sandhurst and The Jolly Jammers, baseball tournament finals, parade, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, and concert featuring the Pathfinder Chorus.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Doggie Dip, 1-2 p.m., Splash Station, Fremont. Only dogs will be allowed in the water. All dogs must have proof of their rabies vaccination and if the owner is a resident of Fremont, the dog must have a City of Fremont license. All dogs must enter/leave the facility on a leash. The cost is $5 per dog. Proceeds will help support the Dodge County Humane Society.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Back to School Coffee, 9 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 301 E. Fifth St., Fremont. All retired employees of Fremont Public Schools are invited. The cost is $3 per person. Spouses are welcome. There is no need to RSVP. For more information, call 402-727-5217.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Breast Cancer Support Group, noon-1 p.m., Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont Health Medical Center.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
Platte Valley Civil War Round Table, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.