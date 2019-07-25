SUNDAY, JULY 28
10 a.m. – Praise & Worship Service, Open Air Pavilion
12 p.m. – 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Building
1 p.m. – Demo Derby (cars, trucks, combines), Rodeo Arena
1 p.m. – 4-H Style Review, Commercial Building
1 p.m. – 4-H Archery Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
MONDAY, JULY 29
All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office
8 a.m. – Cat cage set-up, Open Air Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – Cat check-in, Open Air Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dog Agility, Rally & Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. – Cat Show, Open Air Pavilion
9 a.m. – Open to all livestock entries (beef, dairy, sheep, swine, goats, poultry, rabbits)
12 p.m. – Dog Obedience, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following conclusion of the dog agility)
2 p.m. – 4-H BB Gun Shooting Competition Gayle Hattan Pavilion, or 30 minutes following conclusion of dog obedience
TBD – 4-H Air Rifle Shooting Competition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion, 30 minutes following conclusion of BB Gun competition
6 p.m. – Public Fashion Review, Open Air Pavilion
TUESDAY, JULY 30
All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office
8:30 a.m. – Halter horses checked in prior to 8:30 a.m.
9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show (judging halter classes and showmanship), Rodeo Arena
9:30 a.m. – Performance horses checked in prior to 9:30 a.m.
TBA that day – 4-H Horse Show (performance, walk-trot, pleasure, horsemanship, riding, speed), Rodeo Arena
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Check-in 4-H rabbits, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
5-7 p.m. – Check-in 4-H poultry, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
5:30-8 p.m. – 4-H and FFA exhibits entry, 4-H Building
5:45-6:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA goats
6-7:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA beef, Beef Barn
6:30-7:15 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA sheep
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (wrist band night)
8 p.m. – All livestock, poultry (except broilers) and rabbit exhibits in place (including swine)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
6-10 a.m. – Health Assessment Fair, Open Air Auditorium
6:30-9:30 a.m. – Wahoo Kiwanis Pancake Feed, West Shelter of Fairgrounds
8 a.m. – Weigh-in and ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn
8 a.m. – 4-H ATV Safety Driving, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Judging 4-H exhibits and interview judging, 4-H Building
9 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep books due to 4-H Office
10 a.m. – Weigh-in and no ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn
10 a.m. – Check-in dairy cattle, Beef Barn
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep interviews
12 p.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or immediately following ATV driving)
2 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
5 p.m. – 4-H Building open to public
6 p.m. – Hay Hauling Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7-10 p.m. – Wine and beer tasting, Open Air Pavilion
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games
8 p.m. – Setup livestock show rings – livestock superintendents, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Dairy Goat Show)
10:30 a.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Sheep Show)
1 p.m. – Live balloon twisting
1 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
4-8 p.m. – Barbecue sponsored by Saunders County Livestock Association, Open Air Auditorium
5 p.m. – Saunders County Fair Parade, downtown Wahoo
7 p.m. – Froggy 98 Figure 8 Races, Rodeo Arena
7 p.m. – Ice Cream Social, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7 p.m. – Veterans Bingo
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games
7 p.m. – Best Dressed Critter Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Check-in junior bulls, feeder and bucket calves
8-9 a.m. – Check-in broilers and eggs
8 a.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews, 4-H Office
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship followed by 4-H Rabbit Show, Open Air Auditorium
9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (waterfowl, turkey, broilers), Poultry Barn
Immediately following – Poultry Showmanship followed by eggs and all other poultry, Open Air Auditorium
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
9 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Books due to 4-H Office
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Interviews
3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wristband Night)
7 p.m. – Concert doors open
8 p.m. – Dylan Scott and Bucka Ruse Concert
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (Winners pickup and pay by 5 p.m.)
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
10:30 a.m. – Clover Kids Show, Open Air Auditorium
12 p.m. – Final auction animals identified, 4-H Office
1 p.m. – Tractor and Truck Pull, Rodeo Arena
1 p.m. – Kids’ Pedal Pull, Open Air Auditorium
3 p.m. – 4-H Ice Cream Rolling Contest, Open Class Patio
3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
3 p.m. – Livestock Round Robin Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Swine Show)
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Round Robin)
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wrist Band Night)
7 p.m. – MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
8 a.m. – Release of all 4-H and FFA livestock, rabbits and poultry
9 a.m. – Craft Fair/Farmers Market
12-2 p.m. – Static Exhibits and Open Class released
12 p.m. – 4-H Barbecue, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
1:30 p.m. – 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
2 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Sale, Gayle Hattan Pavilion