{{featured_button_text}}
Saunders County Fair logo

SUNDAY, JULY 28

10 a.m. – Praise & Worship Service, Open Air Pavilion

12 p.m. – 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Building

1 p.m. – Demo Derby (cars, trucks, combines), Rodeo Arena

1 p.m. – 4-H Style Review, Commercial Building

1 p.m. – 4-H Archery Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

MONDAY, JULY 29

All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office

8 a.m. – Cat cage set-up, Open Air Pavilion

8:30 a.m. – Cat check-in, Open Air Pavilion

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dog Agility, Rally & Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

9 a.m. – Cat Show, Open Air Pavilion

9 a.m. – Open to all livestock entries (beef, dairy, sheep, swine, goats, poultry, rabbits)

12 p.m. – Dog Obedience, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following conclusion of the dog agility)

2 p.m. – 4-H BB Gun Shooting Competition Gayle Hattan Pavilion, or 30 minutes following conclusion of dog obedience

TBD – 4-H Air Rifle Shooting Competition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion, 30 minutes following conclusion of BB Gun competition

6 p.m. – Public Fashion Review, Open Air Pavilion

TUESDAY, JULY 30

All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office

8:30 a.m. – Halter horses checked in prior to 8:30 a.m.

9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show (judging halter classes and showmanship), Rodeo Arena

9:30 a.m. – Performance horses checked in prior to 9:30 a.m.

TBA that day – 4-H Horse Show (performance, walk-trot, pleasure, horsemanship, riding, speed), Rodeo Arena

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Check-in 4-H rabbits, Rabbit/Poultry Barn

5-7 p.m. – Check-in 4-H poultry, Rabbit/Poultry Barn

5:30-8 p.m. – 4-H and FFA exhibits entry, 4-H Building

5:45-6:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA goats

6-7:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA beef, Beef Barn

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA sheep

7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (wrist band night)

8 p.m. – All livestock, poultry (except broilers) and rabbit exhibits in place (including swine)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

6-10 a.m. – Health Assessment Fair, Open Air Auditorium

6:30-9:30 a.m. – Wahoo Kiwanis Pancake Feed, West Shelter of Fairgrounds

8 a.m. – Weigh-in and ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn

8 a.m. – 4-H ATV Safety Driving, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Judging 4-H exhibits and interview judging, 4-H Building

9 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep books due to 4-H Office

10 a.m. – Weigh-in and no ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn

10 a.m. – Check-in dairy cattle, Beef Barn

10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros

10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep interviews

12 p.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or immediately following ATV driving)

2 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown

5 p.m. – 4-H Building open to public

6 p.m. – Hay Hauling Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

7-10 p.m. – Wine and beer tasting, Open Air Pavilion

7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games

8 p.m. – Setup livestock show rings – livestock superintendents, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public

10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros

10:30 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Dairy Goat Show)

10:30 a.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Sheep Show)

1 p.m. – Live balloon twisting

1 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown

4-8 p.m. – Barbecue sponsored by Saunders County Livestock Association, Open Air Auditorium

5 p.m. – Saunders County Fair Parade, downtown Wahoo

7 p.m. – Froggy 98 Figure 8 Races, Rodeo Arena

7 p.m. – Ice Cream Social, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

7 p.m. – Veterans Bingo

7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games

7 p.m. – Best Dressed Critter Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

7:30-8:30 a.m. – Check-in junior bulls, feeder and bucket calves

8-9 a.m. – Check-in broilers and eggs

8 a.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews, 4-H Office

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship followed by 4-H Rabbit Show, Open Air Auditorium

9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

9 a.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (waterfowl, turkey, broilers), Poultry Barn

Immediately following – Poultry Showmanship followed by eggs and all other poultry, Open Air Auditorium

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public

9 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Books due to 4-H Office

10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros

10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Interviews

3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown

7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wristband Night)

7 p.m. – Concert doors open

8 p.m. – Dylan Scott and Bucka Ruse Concert

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (Winners pickup and pay by 5 p.m.)

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public

10:30 a.m. – Clover Kids Show, Open Air Auditorium

12 p.m. – Final auction animals identified, 4-H Office

1 p.m. – Tractor and Truck Pull, Rodeo Arena

1 p.m. – Kids’ Pedal Pull, Open Air Auditorium

3 p.m. – 4-H Ice Cream Rolling Contest, Open Class Patio

3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown

3 p.m. – Livestock Round Robin Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Swine Show)

4:30 p.m. – 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Round Robin)

7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wrist Band Night)

7 p.m. – MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

8 a.m. – Release of all 4-H and FFA livestock, rabbits and poultry

9 a.m. – Craft Fair/Farmers Market

12-2 p.m. – Static Exhibits and Open Class released

12 p.m. – 4-H Barbecue, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

1:30 p.m. – 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

2 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Sale, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments