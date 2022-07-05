 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schedule changes announced for John C. Fremont Days

The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.

The Mike and Amy Spies performance scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, in the Chautauqua Tent has been canceled.

The water fights scheduled in downtown Fremont also have been canceled.

Free diabetes testing, hosted by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Service Club, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Longacres, Military Avenue and Main Street. The testing is free and open to the public.

