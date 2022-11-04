 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scribner-Snyder Community Schools plans evening of fun for Nov. 12 fundraiser

Scribner-Snyder

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools will be hosting a Fun Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner. The event is an extracurricular activities fundraiser for SSCS.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and social hour. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a cream puff for dessert. There also will be a cash bar.

A show featuring hypnotist Rick Bultez will follow the dinner at 8 p.m.

The hypnotist will be doing an adult show, so students will not be present for the show, but they will be helping with set up, serving the meal, and clean up.

Tickets are $30 each, or you can purchase a table for $220. Tickets may be purchased by contacting activities director Malia Nemecek at 402-664-2567.

