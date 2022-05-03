Scribner to host bull riding event on May 20

Scribner will host “Battle of the Bulls” on Friday, May 20, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.

Admission will be $10 per person, with children under 10 and those with a valid military ID entering for free.

This will be the first – of hopefully many – Battle of the Bulls annual events held every spring in Scribner in conjunction with the Miles for Heroes’ Freedom Fest, an annual event that raises funds for local wounded veterans.

All profits from Battle of the Bulls will go to the Dodge County Fair Foundation to help with the costs of hosting the Dodge County Fair.

“The sport of rodeo is such an exciting thing to watch; we wanted to bring some of that to Scribner by hosting a bull riding event,” said event coordinator Ryan Whitaker. “And to top it all off, it’s for a good cause. We are happy to support our local fair in any way we can while also providing a night of entertainment.”

The event will be one of the first of the season. It will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kids and Money the Hard Way, a women’s-only event that consists of trying to remove a 100-dollar bill from the head of a wild mini-bull. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Scribner.

“This is truly a local event, as 90% of our sponsorships are from local businesses. It shows the passion Scribner has to offer events like Battle of the Bulls to area families. It also speaks volumes with how much Scribner supports the Dodge County Fair. Scribner is an ag community, and they’re proud of it,” said marketing coordinator Elizabeth Valla.

“We are very thankful and appreciative of all of the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event a possibility,” Whitaker said. “And we can’t wait to see everyone on the 20th!”

Battle of the Bulls is an open bullriding event, call-ins May 2, 7-9 p.m. Fees are $110, with $3,000 added, buckle to champion, 100% payback. The call-in number is 402-575-1649.

To see more about this event, visit facebook.com/battleofthebulls.

