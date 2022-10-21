Search for Treats set for Oct. 23 at Camp Fontanelle

Camp Fontanelle will be having its Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the camp’s corn maze.
Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats.
There is no additional cost to this event.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today