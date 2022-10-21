 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Search for Treats set for Oct. 23 at Camp Fontanelle

  • Updated
  • 0
Search for Treats

Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats during Camp Fontanelle's annual Search for Treats on Sunday, Oct. 23. 

 Courtesy photo

Camp Fontanelle will be having its Search for Treats from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the camp’s corn maze.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats.

There is no additional cost to this event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being forced to reveal same-sex relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News