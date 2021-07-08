Seven things you won't want to miss at this weekend's John C. Fremont Days

After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, John C. Fremont Days is set to return this weekend.
John C. Fremont Park, Clemmons Park and Main Street will once again be full of activity as thousands of people gather to celebrate the annual Fremont tradition.
The three-day schedule is jam-packed with activities for all ages.
Here are seven things you won’t want to miss at this year’s John C. Fremont Days:
1 – Living History activities: Clemmons Park at 16th Street and Luther Road is where you will find a variety of historical activities. From noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the park will be home to Union and Confederate camps; live demonstrations by the Woodcarvers and Spinners Guild; buck skinner and trader camps; working blacksmiths; a tinker barrel maker; tomahawk throwing; a bow maker; a World War II camp and vehicle display with miniatures; numerous opportunities for hands-on history and learning; and a fry bread taco and food stand. Several special events also are planned on Saturday: Armored Warrior Combat, 1 p.m.; Many Moccasins Native Dance Troup, 2 p.m.; Civil War Artillery Demonstration, 2:45 p.m.; WWII Power Demonstration, 3:15 p.m.; 1941 Pin-Up Competition, 3:45 p.m.
2 – Hot Air Balloon Glow: Colorful hot air balloons will be illuminated at sunset on Friday weather permitting, just east of Johnson Crossing Academic Center. A record six hot air balloons are scheduled to take part in this year’s event. Free watermelon will be served beginning at 8:15 p.m., and continue until supplies last.
3—National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit: Consisting of 32 towers, 10 feet high by 10 feet wide, this presentation will be located along the John C. Fremont Park sidewalks throughout the weekend. The towers honor those who have died serving our country since Sept. 11, 2001. Each tribute tower includes military and personal photos of our country’s fallen.
4 – Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main: Hundreds of cars, trucks and bikes will line Fremont’s downtown streets during this popular event which attracts thousands of visitors. The show, which runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will again feature more than 66 classes. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m.
5 – Historical Parade: Marching bands, floats, classic cars and more will make their way up Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the parade. The parade begins at First and Main streets, then runs north to 11th Street, then east to Clarkson Street. This year, the parade will feature a Women’s Walk. All women are invited to walk the parade route to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Women wishing to participate are asked to wear white and meet at the Fremont Tribune at 135 N. Main St. by 1:15 p.m. Prior to the parade on Main Street, entertainment will be provided by Omaha Street Percussion and Kokyo Taiko Japanese Drummers.
6 – Children’s activities at Midland University: Games for all ages, firetruck rides, face painting and more can all be found from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Midland University’s campus green at Ninth and Clarkson streets. The best part is, most of the events are free. Concessions will be available. There will be performances by: Many Moccasins Dance Troup, 10 a.m.; Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, 11 a.m.; and Julie’s Creative Dance Movement, noon. A youth pedal pull for ages 4-12 will begin at 10 a.m. at Midland’s parking lot at 10th and Clarkson streets. Registration starts at 9 a.m.
7 – Festival food: It wouldn’t be a proper festival experience without getting yourself a meal or snack from one of the many John C. Fremont Days food vendors. Gyros, hot dogs, shaved ice, root beer and much more can be found at the food court at John C. Fremont City Park which also is the location of the Arts and Crafts Fair and Chautauqua Tent. The food vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cosmopolitan Club will be having its annual pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon both Saturday and Sunday at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. First United Methodist Church at 815 N. Broad St. will once again be offering its pie parlor and food court from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.