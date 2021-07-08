Seven things you won't want to miss at this weekend's John C. Fremont Days

7 – Festival food: It wouldn’t be a proper festival experience without getting yourself a meal or snack from one of the many John C. Fremont Days food vendors. Gyros, hot dogs, shaved ice, root beer and much more can be found at the food court at John C. Fremont City Park which also is the location of the Arts and Crafts Fair and Chautauqua Tent. The food vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cosmopolitan Club will be having its annual pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon both Saturday and Sunday at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. First United Methodist Church at 815 N. Broad St. will once again be offering its pie parlor and food court from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.