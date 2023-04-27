The final weekend of April is full of activities.

And the best part is, all of the events highlighted below are taking place right here in Fremont – with the exception of Camp Fontanelle’s open house which is just a few short minutes away.

Here’s a rundown of those events – most of which are free – to help you plan your weekend:

Artisan market and spring fling

The eighth annual Fremont Artisan Market and third annual Fremont Artisan Market Spring Fling will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fifth Street and Park Avenue area in downtown Fremont.

There will be three sections to this year’s market.

The Artisan Market will feature handcrafted, homemade, DIY or upcycled items. The Farmers Market will include fresh produce and homemade food items while the Friends Market will be for resale or boutique items.

The spring fling portion of the event will offer non-stop activities. There will be stage for performances as well vendors, corn hole, a hot dog cart, and snow cone truck.

The itinerary includes: music by Dr. Kate Duncan, 9-9:45 a.m.; stilt walking by Poppin Penelope, 9-10:15 a.m.; face painting (free), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; kid zone (free), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; storytime by Keene Memorial Library, 10-10:30 a.m.; magic show by Poppin Penelope, 10:45-11:30 a.m.; Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch karate demonstration, noon to 1 p.m.; balloon animals by Poppin Penelope (free), 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Julie’s Creative Movement and Dance performances, 1:30-3 p.m.

Healthy Kids Day

Fremont Family YMCA will be hosting Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

The event, which features a variety of activities, is free and open to the public.

Activities include:

Face painting and a balloon artist in the large gym.

A bounce house and other yard games in the turf room.

Open swim from 10-11 a.m. in the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, which is part of the Y. The center’s address is 1558 E. Military Ave.

Public Skate from 1-3 p.m. at Sidner Ice Arena, also part of the Y. Its address is 1558 E. Military Ave. Family dodgeball, 1-2 p.m., in the turf room.

Crafts in the snack room. Kids can plant a seed in a recyclable planter.

Games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the turf room.

Photo booth with DuckY (the Y’s mascot) in the concession area.

Booths from area businesses and organizations in the large gym.

Free ices from Scouty’s in the parking lot. This will be limited to the first 250 kids.

Phineas the comfort dog will be onsite. Three Rivers Public Health Department will provide oral hygiene information; Methodist Fremont Health will have a dietitian onsite. Other entities participating will be Fremont Family Coalition; the Fremont Fire Department; and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

Car and bike show

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens will be hosting a car and bike show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 749 E. 29th St. in Fremont.

Everyone is invited to see the cars and motorcycles on display, listen to live music by Bobby Flay, and enjoy grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase. A cash bar also will be available. Admission to the show is free for spectators.

The entry fee for show participants is $20 per car/bike. (Get one free meal per entry.) Trophies will be awarded by class.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 402-721-1616.

Coin show

The Fremont Coin Club will be having its 64th Annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday inside the Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

More than 20 coin dealers from Nebraska and surrounding states plan to attend the show. Items available for purchase include collector coins, gold and silver coins and bullion, tokens, old currency, world coins and other collectible items.

Admission to the show is free.

Camp Fontanelle open house

Camp Fontanelle is planning a public open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the camp, located at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.

Activities for the whole family will be offered, including a scavenger hunt, barrel train rides, crafts, snacks, rock wall climbing and camp tours.

The open house also is an opportunity for first time campers to see the camp and meet the staff.