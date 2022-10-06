Shadows of Fremont Tours planned for Oct. 15

John C. Fremont Days is presenting a one-night only Shadows of Fremont Tour (of reportedly haunted sites) on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The tours will begin at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Kiel’s Barber Shop, 88 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Limited seating is available so advance tickets are suggested. Tour tickets are $12 each ($10 with a canned food donation) and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Advance Services office, 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 268, in Fremont.