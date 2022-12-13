 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Share your Christmas lights displays with us

16th Street and Garden City Road

 Tammy Greunke

The Christmas season is underway which means colorful holiday light displays can be found throughout the area.

Does your home have a beautiful holiday lights display? Or maybe your neighbor’s home?

We want to know about those over-the-top holiday displays so we can share them with our readers.

Submit the address and photo of your display – or a display you happen to drive by – to news@fremonttribune.com. If you only know the address but don't have a photo, go ahead and submit that, too. 

As the season continues, we’ll be sharing those holiday photos online at FremontTribune.com, in print and on social media so you’ll be able to check out other reader-submitted displays around the region.

Photos should be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Be sure to include the address of the display and any other details about the installation you think are interesting.

