SkillsUSA Wildcat Car Show set for Oct. 8 in Cedar Bluffs

Cedar Bluffs Car Show

The Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA's 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

 Courtesy

The Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA’s rescheduled 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

The car show was previously canceled due to rain.

Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA).

Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration.

To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/oadkSwNxGQUvKufM8. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free for spectators.

