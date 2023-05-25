Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tammy Greunke — Fremont Tribune

Skyscrapers made from thousands of LEGO bricks can soon be viewed at The Durham Museum in Omaha.

The “Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks” exhibit combines some of the world’s most innovative skyscrapers with the world’s most popular building brick.

The exhibit, which opens Saturday, May 27, and will be on display through Sept. 3, features 20 skyscrapers from North America, Asia and Australia constructed in intricate architectural detail by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO-certified professionals in the world.

The towers included in the exhibit are: Burj Khalifa, Bank of America Plaza, Barangaroo Hotel, Central Park Tower, Chrysler Building, CN Tower, Empire State Building, Eureka Tower, Infinity Tower, International Commerce Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Petronas Towers, Q1, Shanghai Tower, Taipei 101, Tokyo Skytree, Willis (Sears) Tower, and Wilshire Grand Center.

Visitors to the exhibit can create their own “towers of tomorrow” with over 200,000 loose LEGO bricks available in hands-on construction areas. Young and old can add their creations to a steadily rising futuristic LEGO metropolis inside the exhibition.

Here are some fun facts about the exhibit and LEGO bricks:

More than 577,000 LEGO bricks are used in the exhibit.

It took more than 2,400 hours to build “Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks” – nearly six months of constant construction.

All the LEGO in this exhibit weighs more than 1.5 tons.

The Shanghai Tower was constructed with the most LEGO bricks – 104,800 bricks.

Gold is the rarest LEGO color.

Trans-blue is the most common LEGO color.

The 2-by-4-inch LEGO brick is the most common.

Invented in 1958, the LEGO brick is more than 65 years old.

The first LEGO toys were made from wood instead of plastic.

A brain cruncher – 915,103,765 combinations can be created from just six 2-by-4-inch LEGO bricks.

“Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks” is a traveling exhibition from the Museums of History NSW and toured internationally by Flying Fish. It is supported locally by Kiewit Companies Foundation, HDR and the Richard Brooke Foundation. Additional support is provided by Buildertrend.

A local addition to the exhibit at The Durham will include a few iconic Nebraska landmarks recreated out of LEGO bricks. The museum partnered with Lincoln and Omaha LEGO User Group to create The Durham’s home, Omaha’s Union Station, especially for the exhibit.

Storytime at the Platform will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, June through July. The museum team will tell stories of some of history’s most important architects. Each week will feature a read aloud of a picture book followed by a chance to try your hand at your own LEGO architecture. All ages are welcome and storytime is included with regular museum admission. No registration is required.

Build it! Fridays will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays in June and July. There will be special games like minifig Bingo and LEGO-building challenges, designed to spark your creativity all summer long. Registration is not required, and regular museum admission applies.

Until June 5, The Durham’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Durham Museum will be open seven days a week from June 5 through Sept. 3. The summer hours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Museum admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older, and military/veterans, $8 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and younger.