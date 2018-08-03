Anne Sorensen-Wang is the new director of performing arts at Midland University.
Sorensen-Wang grew up in Fremont and is the daughter of Art and Vicki Sorensen.
She earned her bachelor’s of music education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was section first violin in the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and substitute violin with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra.
Sorensen-Wang completed her master’s of music degree in violin performance from Arizona State University in Tempe while serving as an orchestra teacher and performing arts department chair in Mesa Public Schools.
In addition to teaching, she performed with the MusicaNova Orchestra and Arizona Opera.
Midland University’s performing arts program has experienced rapid growth during the past few years and has more than 180 students.
Each year the department produces more than 40 performances. It facilitates educational outreach activities, competitions, and camps, many of which are student-produced.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Anne to Midland University as director of performing arts. Anne’s passion and enthusiasm for fostering an environment where students feel welcome to participate is a perfect fit with our ‘Arts for All’ culture,” said Jessica Janssen, Midland University vice president institutional advancement. “Anne’s personal experience as a performer and educator make her a unique and inspiring leader to build this hallmark program at Midland.”
With the support of fellow Fremont native, Jessica (Strudthoff) Janssen, Sorensen-Wang will lead performing arts education at Midland. Janssen, also a Fremont High School graduate, is vice president for institutional advancement where she oversees fundraising, alumni relations, community engagement and performing arts.
Both Sorensen-Wang and Janssen were previous students of Bryan Anderson and Mark Harman while at Fremont High School.
Founded in 1883, Midland University offers more than 30 majors, four graduate programs and various professional studies programs to students at the Fremont and Omaha locations.