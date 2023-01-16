Spinning and weaving event set for Jan. 21 in Fremont

“Spinners Web,” Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, will host “Back To Basics” at Fremont Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The event will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include processing fleece, weaving, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns.

There will be many examples of finished projects for all ages to see and touch.