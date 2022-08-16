St. Patrick Catholic Church plans Festival of Joy

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont will be hosting its Festival of Joy on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the church, 3400 E. 16th St.
Food booths, games, vendor shopping, entertainment, a bake sale, “items of joy” area, beer garden and a cornhole tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A kiddie parade with a neon theme will begin at 3:45 p.m.
The raffle drawings will take place at 4:15 p.m., followed by Festival Mass at 5 p.m.
