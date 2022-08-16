 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Patrick Catholic Church plans Festival of Joy

Girl at game

Kortney McIntyre plays the pinko game during the 2021 St. Patrick's Catholic Church Festival of Joy.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont will be hosting its Festival of Joy on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the church, 3400 E. 16th St.

Food booths, games, vendor shopping, entertainment, a bake sale, “items of joy” area, beer garden and a cornhole tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A kiddie parade with a neon theme will begin at 3:45 p.m.

The raffle drawings will take place at 4:15 p.m., followed by Festival Mass at 5 p.m.

