Park goers will find most of the 76 park areas in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s park system open for Memorial Day weekend.
Nebraska State Parks offer activities for people to have fun and create family memories outdoors. Some of the most popular activities include camping, boating, fishing, picnicking, huddling around a campfire, hiking, biking, watching wildlife, horse trail rides, Jeep rides, Go Ape treetop ropes course, and family-friendly shooting ranges.
A few parks that were affected by spring flooding and have limited access, camping or services.
Two Rivers State Recreation Area – The park is open for camping and day use, with the some limitations. Electrical service has been restored to most electrical campsites. The Riverside day use area is accessible, however the Riverside, Cottonwood and equestrian campgrounds are closed temporarily.
Fremont Lakes SRA – The 5 mph/no wake restriction on Lake 10 and Victory Lake (Lake 15) were lifted May 22. A 5 mph/no wake restriction remains in effect for Lakes 16 and 20. Game and Parks urges boaters to heed all safety buoys, signage, and boating regulations.
Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park SRA – The new state-of-the art nature center and aquarium officially opened May 1 and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For a listing of park areas and their status, check out outdoornebraska.gov/weatherclosures/. Activities are scheduled throughout the park system. For a listing, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a park.