Storytime with Santa set for Dec. 1 in downtown Fremont

Local News

Keene Memorial Library and Gallery 92 West will be sponsoring Storytime with Santa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Everyone is invited to read stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snap some photos, have fun with crafts, and enjoy some cookies.

