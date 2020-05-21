Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After voluntarily closing March 16 in response to the rapidly evolving situation with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has reopened its doors to the general public.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This includes all exhibits, flight simulators, gift shop and SAC Lunch Café. In addition, summer camp programming will run as scheduled beginning June 8.

Both guests and staff are required to wear masks at all times while visiting the museum. Signs and notices throughout the museum are also in place to remind guests and staff to exercise social distancing. Visitors are asked to review the additional guidelines and safety measures in place for staff and guests on the museum website before visiting.

To show appreciation for the continued hard work and sacrifice of those that have served on the front lines during this crisis, the museum is extending free admission to all healthcare workers, active military and veterans as well as first responders this Memorial Day weekend.

Information regarding visitor guidelines and upcoming museum events is available at www.sacmuseum.org.

