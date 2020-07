× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Antique Car Club announced Monday that it is canceling its 2020 Swap Meet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The swap meet was originally scheduled for Sept. 27.

“This was a difficult decision to make, as we know a lot of people look forward to it each year,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

The club plans to resume the swap meet in 2021 (on Sept. 26).

