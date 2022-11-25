 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Swap & Shop set for Saturday at Quasar Drive-In Theater

Swap & Shop

Quasar Drive-In Theater will be hosting its third Swap & Shop event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 13427 N. 300th St. near Valley.

 Courtesy

Vendors’ spaces are $20. The swappers gate for vendors will open at 6:30 a.m. Vendors should use the Nebraska Highway 36 gate.

The shoppers gate will open at 8 a.m. Shoppers should use the box office gate on 300th Street. Shopper parking is $2 per car.

Tags

