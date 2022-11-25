Swap & Shop set for Saturday at Quasar Drive-In Theater

Quasar Drive-In Theater will be hosting its third Swap & Shop event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 13427 N. 300th St. near Valley.
Vendors’ spaces are $20. The swappers gate for vendors will open at 6:30 a.m. Vendors should use the Nebraska Highway 36 gate.
The shoppers gate will open at 8 a.m. Shoppers should use the box office gate on 300th Street. Shopper parking is $2 per car.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today