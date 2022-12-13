Swim with Santa set for Dec. 16 at Dillon Family Aquatics Center

Fremont Family YMCA will be hosting Swim with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
Everyone is invited to take a photo with Santa from 5-6 p.m. and/or swim with Santa from 6-7 p.m. There also will be a cannonball contest with Mrs. Claus.
This festive and fun activity is for the whole family.
Cost is $10 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $20 for non-members.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
