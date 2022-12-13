 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swim with Santa set for Dec. 16 at Dillon Family Aquatics Center

Dillon Family Aquatic Center

Fremont Family YMCA's Dillon Family Aquatic Center will be hosting Swim with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. 

 FREMONT YMCA

Fremont Family YMCA will be hosting Swim with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.

Everyone is invited to take a photo with Santa from 5-6 p.m. and/or swim with Santa from 6-7 p.m. There also will be a cannonball contest with Mrs. Claus.

This festive and fun activity is for the whole family.

Cost is $10 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $20 for non-members.

