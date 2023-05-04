Friday

Theater

“Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Nye Square’s cinnamon roll event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square Café, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Guests are invited inside the café to enjoy cinnamon rolls and coffee. Guests should enter through the main entrance of Nye Square.

Opening of Jurassic Adventure 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Jurassic Adventure features some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park and is open daily until Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The full-sized dinosaurs, with handmade animatronics created with scientific supervision, are scattered throughout the park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit. Jurassic Adventure is included with Wildlife Safari Park admission and membership.

Junkstock, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheese burgers, appetizers, baked potato, french fries, onion rings, salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Saturday

Theater

“Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

May Museum Perennial Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The sale features a large selection of unusual plants, some from the museum’s own garden. The rain date is Sunday, May 7.

Junkstock, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

VFW Post 2503 Spring Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VFW Post 2503, 8904 Military Rd., Omaha. The craft show will feature over 50 vendors, raffles and food. Admission is free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. A valid Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The festival includes full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters and many one-of-a-kind artisans. The theme of the weekend is Viking Magic. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children.

Sip Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Sip Nebraska features wineries, breweries and distilleries from across the state. Guests are invited to try unlimited tastings of wine, craft beer, hard cider and spirits. There also will be live music, curated artisan vendors, a food truck alley, and lawn games. Tasting tickets are $65. Designated drivers are admitted to the event for $15.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Blair Cruise Night 2023, 5-8 p.m., downtown Blair. The event starts with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. at Angel Share parking lots (former Dana College campus), and the cruise rolls out at 6 p.m. sharp. All vehicles are welcome. Spectators are encouraged to fill the sidewalks to watch the cruise.

Live music by The SilverMoon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

Beginnings concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. This is family-friendly entertainment for music lovers of all ages. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for non-members cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Theater

“Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Pretty Fire,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Junkstock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Demonstrations featuring military and civilian life of the 1820s will occur throughout the park. Reenactors portray fur traders, coopers, blacksmiths, carpenters, tinsmiths, weavers and other period trades. A valid Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for all vehicles to enter the park and can be purchased at the site. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

VFW Post 2503 Show & Shine, noon to 3 p.m., VFW Post 2503, 8904 Military Rd., Omaha. Registration is $10. Check in is from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Opera House Tours, noon and 5:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guided tours will give visitors an up-close look at the historical building. The tours are being given in conjunction with the Fremont Area Big Give.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Sons of the American Legion meeting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 11

Theater

“Pretty Fire,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.