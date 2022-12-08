Take a tour of area homes decorated for the holidays this weekend

Many area residents are getting in the holiday spirit by decorating the inside and outside of their homes with festive lights, trees and more.

This weekend you have the opportunity to tour some of these homes displaying their holiday spirit.

Digg Site Productions and The Empress Art House and Cinema are presenting the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes.

The Holiday Tour of Homes will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at bit.ly/EmpressHoliday. Money raised will go towards the purchase and renovation of the Empress Theatre in downtown Fremont.

Addresses of homes will be sent with the e-tickets. One of the featured homes is at 1228 N. Nye Ave.

There are plenty of other holiday-themed events to choose from this weekend, including cookie sales and many opportunities to visit Santa Claus.

Here is a round-up of some of those area events:

Cookie walks

Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church will both be hosting cookie walks on Saturday.

Trinity’s Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont. Attendees should use the east doors.

Shoppers will be able to fill a container(s) with a large variety of cookies. The cookie walk is a fundraiser for the Trinity Youth Ministry.

The Catholic Daughters’ Annual Cookie Walk is set for 8 a.m. to noon in Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. Cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of four to six cookies each; mix and match and pay by weight.

Attendees also can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee plus cider and homemade cookie samples.

Pancakes with Santa

Pancakes with Santa will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Twin Rivers YMCA, 6100 Twin Rivers Circle, in Valley.

Everyone is invited to enjoy pancakes and visit with Santa.

The pancakes will be $6 per plate. No registration is required.

Cookies with the Clauses

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host Cookies with the Clauses from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Guests will listen to a story from Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies and learn how to make gifts for the animal in their own backyards.

Attendees can then finish the morning with admission to the zoo. Tickets are $15 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

Pet Pictures with Santa

If you’d like to have your pet’s picture taken with Santa, FurEver Home Inc. will be sponsoring Pet Pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Mall. All pets must be on a leash.

A $10 donation is requested. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc.

If you can’t attend on Saturday, Pet Pictures with Santa also will be offered from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Fremont Mall.

Family Fun Night

Laurtizen Gardens in Omaha is planning a Family Fun Night from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday.

Those interested need to purchase a Bright Nights ticket for Saturday which will include an evening of festive fun for families. Guests are invited to visit with Santa Claus, hear a seasonal story, make an ornament, meet the Omaha Police Department Mounted Patrol, play games, get their face painted, watch LED performers from Omaha Circus Arts and more.

Tickets may be purchased online at lauritzengardens.org.

Santa visits Midland

Santa Claus will be visiting Midland University’s Luther Library from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is invited for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Organizers can take the photo or bring your own camera and capture the memories.

The event is free and open to the public.

Santa visits NP Dodge

For the third year in a row, Santa Claus will be visiting the Ashley Nicole Realty Group outside of the NP Dodge Real Estate office at 1037 E. 23rd St. in Fremont.

Santa Claus will be visiting the office from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Each child will have the opportunity to get their photo taken with Santa and will receive a hot chocolate kit and goodie bag. Admission is free.

Families planning to attend are asked to comment on the Facebook event post so that there will be enough goodies for everyone.