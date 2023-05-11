Some unexpected visitors are now inhabiting the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.

In addition to seeing the usual elk, deer, prairie dogs, wolves, black bears and bison roaming the park grounds, visitors also are now being greeted by giant prehistoric creatures.

Jurassic Adventure features some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 1.

The dinosaurs are scattered throughout the park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit.

The exhibition is created by Dino Dan Inc., the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs, according to a Jurassic Adventure press release. The handmade animatronics are uniquely created under direct scientific supervision and unlike other robots, these dinosaurs move and breathe.

The company’s founder, “Dino” Don Lessem, is a world-renowned authority on dinosaurs and was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.” Lessem also is responsible for the excavating and reconstruction of skeletons for the largest meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs in the world from the deserts of Patagonia.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them,” Lessem said.

Visitors also will be able to dig in fossil pits and can consult a Jurassic Adventure Guide Map identifying all of the things to learn, see and do at the park.

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, which is celebrating its 25 anniversary, offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, 10 White-tailed deer, Prairie dogs, Grey wolves, American black bears, American white pelicans, Sandhill cranes, Trumpeter swans, Whooping cranes, Pygmy goats, eagles and bison.

There also are two miles of hiking trails to enjoy.

Jurassic Adventure is included with Wildlife Safari Park admission and membership. The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $12. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $10, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $11. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories.

Here’s a look at a few more events happening in the area this weekend:

Jurassic Quest

Keeping with the dinosaur theme, Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln is hosting Jurassic Quest from Friday through Sunday.

In addition to seeing life-size animatronic dinosaurs, visitors also can ride a dinosaur, explore bounce houses, create a dinosaur craft, dig for fossils, meet baby dinosaurs and walk with dinosaurs.

Hours for Jurassic Quest are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for ages 2-64 and $19 for ages 65 and up. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at jurassicquest.com.

Museum anniversary

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is celebrating 20 years in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with free history tours.

In honor of the building that the Union Pacific Railroad Museum is housed in at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, the museum will be offering free special tours (usually $10 per person) at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

These tours will explore the building’s architecture and its role in both local and national history. No registration is required, but visitors are asked to check in at the front desk.

Also on Friday, there will be an expanded model train display and layout for visitors to explore from 1-5 p.m. on the second floor of the museum.

Every Saturday in May, the museum also is offering a new guided history tour from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This free guided tour offers an overview of 160-plus years of railroad history. The tour begins in front of the business car on the first floor. Registration is not necessary.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will be having a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

A pancake feed will celebrate all mothers. A freewill donation is encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Fremont Friendship Center.

The first 100 moms in the door will receive a rose.