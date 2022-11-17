 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tannenbaum Festival returning to Scribner on Saturday

Local News

Scribner’s Biennial Tannenbaum Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The festival will feature a trees decorated by area families and businesses, vendors, unique handmade crafts, raffles and pictures with Santa.

Admission is a freewill donation.

Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.

