Tannenbaum Festival returning to Scribner on Saturday

Scribner’s Biennial Tannenbaum Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
The festival will feature a trees decorated by area families and businesses, vendors, unique handmade crafts, raffles and pictures with Santa.
Admission is a freewill donation.
Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.
