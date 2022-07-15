The circus is coming to Valley and Arlington

The Culpapper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Valley and Arlington next week.

Circus performances in Valley, sponsored by the Valley Days Foundation, will take place at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Valley City Park, 400 W. Vass St.

Performances in Arlington, sponsored by the Blair Optimist Club, are set for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 23656 U.S. Highway 30.

Culpapper & Merriweather Circus has been providing family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic, one-ring, big top circus features everything from animals to high-flying aerialists.

At 9:30 a.m. both days, everyone is invited to watch the big top rise. You’ll also get a chance to tour the grounds, learn all about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The midway will open at 4 p.m. This includes pony rides, moon bounce, a giant slide, face painting, a concession stand and opening of the box office.

Advance tickets are $12 for and $7 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 and over. Advance tickets for the Valley sows may be purchased at Lifestyle Fitness or valleydays.net. Advance tickets for the Arlington shows may be purchased at Washington County Bank in Blair and the Blair Chamber of Commerce.

Day-of-show tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Box office tickets go on sale at the circus grounds starting one hour before each show.