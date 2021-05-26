The Durham Museum announces extended hours for summer

The Durham Museum will extend its operating hours during the summer months (June, July and August) to allow guests more flexibility in planning their visits.

The museum has also lifted its occupancy cap and advanced purchase of timed tickets is no longer required. Guests are still encouraged to purchase admission tickets in advance online at DurhamMuseum.org. The museum may stagger entry into some exhibit spaces to accommodate larger groups.

Summer hours are as follows: Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Durham also is bringing back “$5 after 5” to encourage guests to visit the museum after 5 p.m. on Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. From June 1-Aug. 31, admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Tuesday nights, the museum stays open until 8 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to visit late during the work week.

Normally, regular admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children 3-12. During this promotion, all admission levels will be granted the $5 admission and children 2 and under remain free.

