The Rustler Staff
The Rustler Staff

FHS Rustler

The Rustler Staff

2020-2021

Adviser: Jack Denker

Editor-In-Chief: Lurye Baxa

Assistant Editor: Aubrey Pieper

Photo Editor: Allison Ramirez

Sports Editor: Jared Knollenberg

Staff Reporters and Photographers: McKenna Barker, Makayla Belmont, Ainsley Goebel, Kylie Pitt, Lilly Ramirez, Harmony Rinke, Courtney Roberts and Rowan VanOsdel.

