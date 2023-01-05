There is one final weekend to view exhibits at The Durham Museum

If the busy holiday season prevented you from visiting The Durham Museum’s current exhibits, you’re still in luck.

The Durham Museum is still festively decorated as Sunday, Jan. 8, will mark the final day of this season’s Christmas at Union Station.

The popular holiday tradition features the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree. This year’s tree, standing at over 40-feet-tall, was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha. It is adorned with colorful ornaments and lights.

The Holiday Cultural Trees Display also can be viewed at The Durham.

The display showcases how cultures from around the world celebrate the holiday season. Each tree is decorated by a local Omaha cultural group and is accompanied by interpretative text explaining the meaning behind the various decorations and unique traditions of each culture.

Another display focuses on an annual tradition of the Christmas season: shopping.

Museum visitors can step back in time with the exhibit, “Holiday Memories at Brandeis Department Store.”

This photograph display showcases holiday shopping scenes at Brandeis Department Store, once a bustling place for shoppers in downtown Omaha.

Also on display are ornate chairs used by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the department store and toys of yesteryear from the museum’s permanent collection.

While visiting The Durham to experience Christmas at Union Station, guests also can view “Dressing the Abbey,” a costume exhibition which highlights fashion from one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world, “Downtown Abbey.”

Similarly to Christmas at Union Station, “Dressing the Abbey” closes on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Dressing the Abbey” weaves popular culture, fashion and history in an exhibition borrowed from Downtown Abbey’s wardrobe.

Visitors have the opportunity to experience original costumes worn by the stars of “Downtown Abbey” that depict fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s through the fashions of the period while evoking fans’ favorite moment.

The exhibition presents the award-winning costumes created for the British hit drama produced by the London Academy award-winning costumier, Cosprop Ltd. The costumes were created for the television show’s aristocratic Crawley family and their servants who inhabit the fictional English country estate of “Downtown Abbey.”

The costumes range from country tweeds and riding outfits; servants’ uniforms and footmen’s livery; to lavish evening attire crafted from sumptuous fabrics and decorated with intricate embroidery, lace and beading.

Holiday hours continue through Sunday at The Durham Museum. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and over) and military/veterans, and $7 for children (ages 3-12). Children 2 years and under are admitted free.

Other events taking place this weekend include:

Holiday skating

Friday is the final day for holiday skating at Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Ice skating will be offered from 1-3 p.m.

Admission is $6 for non-Fremont Family YMCA members, $5 for YMCA members, and $3 for ages 13 and under.

Live music

Bakersfield, which has been playing classic country music in the Omaha area since 1993, will be performing from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the main floor at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

The Eagles Club’s kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.

A $3 cover charge is required at 7 p.m. for those staying for the live entertainment. Everyone is welcome.

Fish Fry

Izaak Walton’s First Friday Fish Fry will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Fried Pollock (spicy or original), baked Pollock and chicken strips will be offered along with fresh fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Everyone who purchases a meal also will receive a ticket for a soda.

Carryout meals will be available by calling 402-721-6112.