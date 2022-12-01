This weekend is filled with craft shows, holiday bazaars, a cookie boutique and more

Individuals looking to get a jump on their holiday shopping and baked goods are in luck this weekend.

That’s when a variety of craft fairs, holiday bazaars and cookie sales are set to take place in Fremont and the surrounding area.

Here’s a roundup of this weekend’s events:

Craft show

The 44th Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16h St., in Fremont.

This year’s show will feature over 150 vendors.

Admission is $1 which goes back to the senior programming at the Fremont Friendship Center. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.

Holiday bazaar

First Congregational Church will be hosting its 78th Annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The church is located at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

The event will feature local vendors, holiday décor, raffles, homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls and coffee, silent auction items, ham loaf and chicken salad lunch, pie and ice cream.

Admission is free.

Christmas bazaar

St. Pat’s Women will be having their annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Coffee and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a bake sale and raffle in the narthex.

A Christmas Shoppe and sloppy joe lunch will take place in Delaney Hall. Vendors will be located in Mary’s Room.

Cookie and candy boutique

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be hosting its 30th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

A large selection of cookies and candy will be sold for $8 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served, compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Arts and crafts show

The Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

More than 200 exhibitors will be presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Exhibitors also will be selling a variety of food items. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.

Admission is $6 with children 10 and under being admitted free. Parking is free.

Holiday market

The Physicians Mutual Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

The market will feature a variety of local vendors, food and beverages.

Admission is free.

Winter open house

Hot Shops Arts Center at 1301 Nicholas St. in Omaha will be having its winter open house from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. And 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music, with almost every artist opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

Winter festival

The Village of Dodge Winter Festival will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. Events will take place at the Village Square, Vet’s Club and Dodge Fire Station.

The festival will include a tree lighting, Santa visits and photos with Santa, soup supper, craft making, S’mores bar, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, nativity animals, sleigh rides, kiddie train rides and kettle corn.

The soup supper will be served immediately after the tree lighting until 8 p.m.

Waffles with Santa

Waffles with Santa and The Waffleman will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Christmas cookie platters will be sold. Santa will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a freewill donation, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles with different flavored syrups and whipped cream along with sausage and eggs. Bloody Mary cocktails also will be served.

All proceeds will go to the Snyder Community Foundation.