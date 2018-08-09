Today
Opening of the Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the opening ceremony, goat showmanship, cat show, swine skillation, dog show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, sheep lead contest, Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association (heavy classes) and pickups (street classes), kids pedal tractor pull, ranch rodeo, Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers, and a baseball tournament.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Music on the Trail, 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. Guests are invited to sing Oregon Trail folk songs, hear personal stories from the early travelers and listen to piano pieces based on the folk songs that are interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life. Donna Gunn is the performing artist.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Ninja Restaurant, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
FREEmont Community Resource Fair, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be available for families in need ages Pre-K through high school (an adult must attend, and child must be present). There also will be information about what community services are available.
Learning Center student/parent orientation, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., Learning Center, Fremont.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Elementary open houses, 5:30-7 p.m., all Fremont Public Schools elementary buildings.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Cuming County Fair, 8:30 a.m., West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H shooting sports match – archery, 4-H public style revue, baseball tournament, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle and face painting.
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2010 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Music will be provided from 7-11 p.m. by Down Memory Lane. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Cuming County Fair, 8 a.m., West Point. Events will include the beef show, shooting sports match – BB and air rifle, sand volleyball tournament, ice cream social, baseball tournament, mutton busting, bull riding, music by Dylan Bloom Band, concert featuring Lonestar, teen dance, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle, face painting, and ATV/UTV pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. In addition to a car show, the event will include a farmers market, hub cap ID, lug nut contest, hood ornament contest, bounce houses, dessert shop, face painting, balloon animals, barnyard pedal pull competition, and an ice cream cruise to A&W.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont City Council, Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment Study Session, 10 a.m., Council Chamber, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Craig Community Day, 11 a.m., Craig. Activities will include pie and ice cream, Johnson Reptiles, horse shoes, splash pad open, Oakland-Craig drill team, face painting, kiddie parade, bingo, balloon lady, kids games, watermelon, cake walk, basket drawing, old timers baseball, Quilts of Valor presentation, table drawing, and a DJ.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Back to School Ice Cream Social, 3-5 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Ice cream sundaes will be available for a freewill donation ($1 minimum donation). The event is being hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Post 20. The game Plinko will be played. Prizes will be school supplies. Proceeds will help veterans.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.