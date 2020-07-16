Tickets still available for virtual magic show

By the time he was 16, Seidman worked at a magic shop in Milwaukee and did magic shows all over the city. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for three years and then transferred to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to be close to the world of magic in Las Vegas.

Seidman guest stars on the Netflix Original, “Brainchild.” He appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on Travel Channel. He was the highest-rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title Entertainer of the Year.

The only resident magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, he also has been voted Best Small Venue Artist by Campus Activities Magazine.

Seidman usually performs up to 200 shows around the world every year. When the pandemic hit, all of his shows were canceled. He adapted to stay-at-home work and audiences and developed his interactive show using the Zoom platform.

He currently averages 2-3 shows a day, ranging from children’s birthday parties, virtual family reunions, fundraisers and corporate shows.