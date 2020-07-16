Tickets still available for virtual magic show

The annual Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk may have been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s still an opportunity to take in a show.
And you don’t even have to leave your house.
A special interactive, virtual event will replace the family Comedy Magic Show of the Great American Comedy Festival.
Magician Ben Seidman, who was well received at the 2018 and 2019 comedy festival, will bring his magical fun to area living rooms at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Seidman’s virtual “Camera Tricks” will use the Zoom platform and is sponsored by Wattier’s Auto Body.
Seidman’s one-hour, interactive “Camera Tricks” will feature a camera trick that viewers will be asked to solve. His virtual experience will combine his acclaimed magical creations with secrets that are over 200 years old, passed down to only a select few magicians.
Tickets for the live program are $20 per household and can be purchased at www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.
Seidman, who was born in Milwaukee, became hooked on magic when a theatre technician at his grade school showed him a magic trick. It was a trick far advanced for a child, but he went home and practiced it all night until he mastered it. That theatre technician had worked as a technician for David Copperfield and taught Seidman many different tricks.
By the time he was 16, Seidman worked at a magic shop in Milwaukee and did magic shows all over the city. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for three years and then transferred to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to be close to the world of magic in Las Vegas.
Seidman guest stars on the Netflix Original, “Brainchild.” He appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on Travel Channel. He was the highest-rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title Entertainer of the Year.
The only resident magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, he also has been voted Best Small Venue Artist by Campus Activities Magazine.
Seidman usually performs up to 200 shows around the world every year. When the pandemic hit, all of his shows were canceled. He adapted to stay-at-home work and audiences and developed his interactive show using the Zoom platform.
He currently averages 2-3 shows a day, ranging from children’s birthday parties, virtual family reunions, fundraisers and corporate shows.
“This is a rare opportunity for something unusual and fun to do at home on your smart TV, computer, tablet, cell phone – anything with a camera and microphone,” Lisa Wattier, executive director of the Great American Comedy Festival, said in press release. “Everybody loved Ben when he appeared twice in Norfolk and they are going to love his virtual show, too.
“He will pull his virtual viewers into the show and have fun with them. And everybody will have to pay special attention to his tricks as they will be asked to find the tainted one.”
Tickets are limited, so participants are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon.
The show is designed for all ages.
“My sons and I have seen this show when Ben performed it for a fundraiser for a Milwaukee theatre,” Chase Pflueger, vice president of the Great American Comedy Festival Board of Directors, said. “It is an absolutely outstanding show. It is so much fun for both children and adults watching Ben’s magic.”
